Unichem Central Prem Women during Saturday’s tough game. Photo / Tess Le Compte

After a week off for King’s Birthday weekend, our teams had varying success getting back into it on Saturday.

Henry’s Pies Central Reserve Women’s Team were up against Te Awa Scinde Blue. Despite the sluggish start and missing key defensive players, the team defended exceptionally with superb defensive screens but, despite their best efforts, were defeated 6-0.

The women were strong on the attack, penetrating the attacking circle on many occasions, but denied any chance of scoring by a strong defence from Te Awa.

Having three consecutive attacking penalty corners was a significant highlight for the women. These moments are monumental confidence boosters for the team, and they will take this new confidence into the game next weekend. The grading rounds will soon be finalised, adding a new dimension to an exciting series.

Another tough match between Unichem Central Prem Women and Brayden Coldicutt Bay Ferns.

Jade Udy and Laura Thornhill from Unichem Central Prem Women in action against Brayden Coldicutt Bay Ferns. Photo / Tess Le Compte

Despite the score being 9-1 to the Bay Independent team, Central played a strong game working together, making connections and holding a strong screen.

Bay, however, had some good runaways and goals that allowed them to secure the win. Central displayed skill and determination throughout the game, and it was clear they have put in a lot of hard work and training. Overall, it was a tough game, but we gave it our all and are excited for this week’s game against Te Awa in Napier.

NZ Trellis Central Reserve Men were back at it again with a great game against Napier Tech Masters.

With a dominant score of 8–2, secured through some great linking passes, well-weighted balls and well-timed shots into their circle. This resulted in some excellent and exciting goals being scored. We had four players pick up goals during the game, which was great to see. We will be going into the next game full of hope and confidence for another strong display.

The Higgins Central Prem Men had another week off due to Massey Uni Men defaulting, so they will be ready to get back into it next week for the semi-finals of the Intercity Competition.



