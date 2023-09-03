Henry’s Pies Central Reserve Women’s Award, the Booth Family Cup, for Most Improved Player went to Emma Cameron (left).

After wrapping up a successful senior hockey season, the Central Hockey Club gathered at the CHB Municipal Theatre in Waipawa to present awards to standout players and supporters.

Premier teams awards:

Higgins Premier Men:

Thodey Cup — Most Improved Player, Jordan Millar

Higgins Trophy — Player of the Year, Sam Heal

Carter Family Cup — Players Player, Matthew Gray

Centralines Ltd — Commitment to the Team, Steven and Matthew Gray

Unichem Premier Women:

T.G. Cardno Cup — Most Improved Player, Neeve Smith

Centralines Ltd — Commitment to the Team, Laura Thornhill

Mabey Trophy — Most Outstanding Attacker, Annabelle Chilwell

Outstanding Defender, Jessie Paget

Waipukurau Hotel — Player of the Year, Libby Kittow

Reserve teams:

NZ Trellis Reserve Men:

Glenanthony Simmentals — Highest Goal Scorer, Brock Griffiths

Brun Family Trophy — Most Valuable Defender, Ethan Harper

Tilyard Cup — Most Improved Player, Toots Hongara

DaxX Restaurant and Bar — Player of the Year, David Tilyard

Brun Family Trophy — Most Improved Defender, George McKenzie

Henry’s Family Pies Reserve Women:

Manihera Trophy — Most Improved Defender, Sushanna Menzies

Booth Family Cup — Most Improved Player, Emma Cameron

Manihera Trophy — Most Valuable Defender, Kimberley Booth

Stubbs Family Trophy -— Most Valuable Player, Elizabeth Bell

Glenanthony Simmentals — Players Player, Kimberley Booth

Special awards:

Stevenson & Taylor Ltd — Umpiring, Bradley Booth

Fledging Umpire, Matt Frohlich

Sterling Cup — Dedication to the Club, Monique Habberton and Kimberley Booth

Appreciation for Umpiring, Olivia Le Compte and Samantha Booth

Gold Team Sponsor Gifts, NZ Trellis and Higgins

Representative NZ Master Player, Dave Down

Travel Appreciation Vouchers for travelling outside of HB, Steven Gray and Jack Olsen

Goalies:

Premier Women — Kylie Barnes and Tyla Martel

Reserve Men — Ross Fraser

Premier Men — Matt Gray

Reserve Women — Sushanna Menzies

Coaches:

Reserve Men — Sam Wilson & Brock Griffiths

Premier Men — Jack Olsen

Reserve Women — Kimberley Booth

Premier Women — Kelsey Stubbs

Managers:

Reserve Women — Tash Oliver

Reserve Men — Jodi Nagel

Premier Women — Jo Smith and Mon Habberton

Premier Men — Tess Le Compte











