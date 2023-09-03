After wrapping up a successful senior hockey season, the Central Hockey Club gathered at the CHB Municipal Theatre in Waipawa to present awards to standout players and supporters.
Premier teams awards:
Higgins Premier Men:
Thodey Cup — Most Improved Player, Jordan Millar
Higgins Trophy — Player of the Year, Sam Heal
Carter Family Cup — Players Player, Matthew Gray
Centralines Ltd — Commitment to the Team, Steven and Matthew Gray
Unichem Premier Women:
T.G. Cardno Cup — Most Improved Player, Neeve Smith
Centralines Ltd — Commitment to the Team, Laura Thornhill
Mabey Trophy — Most Outstanding Attacker, Annabelle Chilwell
Outstanding Defender, Jessie Paget
Waipukurau Hotel — Player of the Year, Libby Kittow
Reserve teams:
NZ Trellis Reserve Men:
Glenanthony Simmentals — Highest Goal Scorer, Brock Griffiths
Brun Family Trophy — Most Valuable Defender, Ethan Harper
Tilyard Cup — Most Improved Player, Toots Hongara
DaxX Restaurant and Bar — Player of the Year, David Tilyard
Brun Family Trophy — Most Improved Defender, George McKenzie
Henry’s Family Pies Reserve Women:
Manihera Trophy — Most Improved Defender, Sushanna Menzies
Booth Family Cup — Most Improved Player, Emma Cameron
Manihera Trophy — Most Valuable Defender, Kimberley Booth
Stubbs Family Trophy -— Most Valuable Player, Elizabeth Bell
Glenanthony Simmentals — Players Player, Kimberley Booth
Special awards:
Stevenson & Taylor Ltd — Umpiring, Bradley Booth
Fledging Umpire, Matt Frohlich
Sterling Cup — Dedication to the Club, Monique Habberton and Kimberley Booth
Appreciation for Umpiring, Olivia Le Compte and Samantha Booth
Gold Team Sponsor Gifts, NZ Trellis and Higgins
Representative NZ Master Player, Dave Down
Travel Appreciation Vouchers for travelling outside of HB, Steven Gray and Jack Olsen
Goalies:
Premier Women — Kylie Barnes and Tyla Martel
Reserve Men — Ross Fraser
Premier Men — Matt Gray
Reserve Women — Sushanna Menzies
Coaches:
Reserve Men — Sam Wilson & Brock Griffiths
Premier Men — Jack Olsen
Reserve Women — Kimberley Booth
Premier Women — Kelsey Stubbs
Managers:
Reserve Women — Tash Oliver
Reserve Men — Jodi Nagel
Premier Women — Jo Smith and Mon Habberton
Premier Men — Tess Le Compte