The station in Tikokino operates as a commercial farm and a self-funded training facility, which began in 1931 after farmer Josiah Howard gifted his Central Hawke’s Bay farm to the Crown in 1919.

The 5660-hectare property is home to about 30,000 stock units and employs a dedicated team committed to cadet development.

He was excited to put his nearly 30 years of farm management and leadership experience into action.

“Smedley has always been about preparing young people for lifelong careers on the land.

“My focus is on keeping that tradition strong while making sure our cadets are ready for the challenges of modern farming, whether that’s in the form of a changing climate, changing technology or changes in society.”

The father of five will be joined on the farm by his partner and teenage son from December 1.

Howard Estate Advisory Board chair Conrad Wilkshire said Crombie was a “standout candidate” with his experience and track record in farming and passion for education.

“Greg understands at a very practical level what’s involved in running a successful farm business and he brings proven business management skills. Most of all, he has a huge passion for teaching and helping people understand how it all works in practice,” Conrad said.

“Greg’s well-positioned to help Smedley achieve its vision of developing cadets and leading future innovation to stay relevant with future times.”

Public Trust chief executive Glenys Talivai said the appointment of Crombie introduced leadership that would continue to uphold the values that made Smedley one of New Zealand’s most respected agricultural training farms.

“Greg joins a team dedicated to preparing cadets for the realities of modern farming - combining tradition with innovation. We give Greg and his family a very warm welcome.”

Smedley recently announced its 2026 cohort; of the 13 cadets accepted, seven are women, a first for the station.