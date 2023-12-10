Di Jeromson and Hilary Morton practicing for the CHB Concert Choir’s concert “It’s Almost Christmas”.

Di Jeromson and Hilary Morton practicing for the CHB Concert Choir’s concert “It’s Almost Christmas”.

‘It’s Almost Christmas!’ is the title of this year’s Christmas concert from the CHB Concert Choir to be held in St Mary’s Church in Waipukurau.

“The acoustics of the building make it a joy to sing in,” says musical director Kath Fletcher. “Choir members are enjoying the selection of music and I am sure the audience will also enjoy singing along to some well-known carols.”

The choir’s August concert, “Love the Fifties”, was a sell-out as there was only one performance. This time there will be two concerts and people are advised to buy tickets in advance.

The pipe organ will be played by Fletcher while pianists Chelsea Andrews and Di Jeromson are supporting the choir of 45 singers. Nicky Harrison is on flute and Central Hawke’s Bay Mayor, Alex Walker, is playing trumpet.

Brad Seymour and his son Joseph will feature in two carols and Eva Gollan, Bob Cross and Walker are contributing solo pieces. St Mary’s Consort will play two short instrumental items.

There are two performances, Sunday, December 18 at 2pm and Monday, December 19 at 7pm. Adult tickets are $10 and school students are free. Tickets are available from choir members or at the door.

“The Christmas concert is always popular,” says Fletcher. “There is plenty of variety and this year’s music is joyous.”