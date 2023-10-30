Ian Franklin, Clark Atkins and Garry Waters were presented with trophies.

The Central Hawke’s Bay Winemakers and Brewers Club has been going in Waipukurau since 1985.

In the early days, some rather rough wines were made, with members experimenting with ingredients like crayfish and potato or peapods.

Now most club nights see medal-winning wines, anything from fruit wines such as boysenberry, black Doris plum and feijoa to grape wines of chardonnay and pinot noir, to name just a few.

Frequently the beers - stout, lager and pilsner - are also of award-winning standard. Improving quality comes from the sharing of ingredients, equipment, knowledge, and advice, the invaluable part of being in the club.

The club meetings are held on the fourth Thursday evening of each month. There are set competitions for the month, with tasting and judging following guidelines from regional and national levels.

Some members enter regional and national competitions, often returning with awards. The regional competitions will be held in Palmerston North next year.

The club remains small but fun. Along with the monthly meetings there are wine/brewery trails, an annual dinner and competition with the Hastings Club for the coveted Deloris Trophy, a Christmas barbecue and a barbecue with the Hastings Club.

The club recently held its AGM and presented the trophies for the year.

Trophy winners:

Peter Bryant Memorial Salver for winemaking: Clark Atkins

Grant’s Pharmacy Trophy for beer: Ian Franklin

Harry Harbers Trophy: Garry Waters

Peter Taylor Liqueur Trophy: Clark Atkins

Barrel for Participation: Clark Atkins