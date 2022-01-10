Central Hawke's Bay town of Waipawa records hottest year on record

Pourerere Beach in Central Hawke's Bay. The nearby town of Waipawa recorded its hottest year on record in 2021. Photo / Paul Taylor

Pourerere Beach in Central Hawke's Bay. The nearby town of Waipawa recorded its hottest year on record in 2021. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawke's Bay has been confirmed, officially, as one of the sunniest regions in New Zealand in annual climate statistics which also reveal a record-breaking year of heat for Waipawa.

The details are in Niwa's annual climate summary released on Tuesday.

The summary showed Hawke's Bay climate stations averaged 2566 hours of sunshine in 2021, second only to Taranaki, which averaged 2592hrs and above the historically sunny region of Nelson.

Waipawa had its highest mean temperature in 76 years since comparable records were first taken in the town in 1945.

Its mean temperature was 13.6deg – 0.8deg above the town's historic average.

MORE TO COME