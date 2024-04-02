Argyll East School hosted a group of Year 8 students from across the district as part of a Kāhui Ako initiative.

On Wednesday, March 20, Argyll East School hosted a group of Year 8 students from across the district as part of a Kāhui Ako initiative.

A recent survey found the biggest area of concern for Year 8s heading to college was making friends and building friendships.

To address this, Year 8 students from small primary schools were invited to meet for morning tea.

Thirty students got together at Argyll East and had the opportunity to meet - the teachers said it was great to see them warm up, make connections and start chatting.

The students checked out the Argyll East School mural.

Some were even overheard talking about being excited that they would be at college together next year. They had a look around the school, fed the eels and saw the Argyll East local history mural.

Feeding the eels was on the agenda at the Kāhui Ako initiative.

This friendship-building activity will be repeated at other small schools next term. The goal is to build relationships and enhance wellbeing as Central Hawke’s Bay’s senior students transition to college in 2025.