Central Hawke’s Bay Year 7 students were treated to inspiring local tales.

Nearly 150 CHB Year 7 students gathered in the Waipukurau Civic Theatre this month for the annual Inspiration Day organised by the Ruahine and Te Angiangi Kāhui Ako teams.

Students heard from a selection of Central Hawke’s Bay people who spoke of their trials, tribulations, challenges and successes to inspire and support students in setting goals to achieve their own dreams and aspirations.

Entertainment was provided by CHB College students, and students then asked questions to a panel of six locals, born and raised in and around CHB, who spoke about their chosen career and how they got to where they are today.

Students were invited to ask questions of a panel of six Central Hawke’s Bay locals.

The students were encouraged to start thinking about the positive difference they want to make, and how to start on working towards their goals. They had many take-aways from listening to the speakers, including being inspired and taking your passions into account when setting goals.

Other key messages included: when you achieve your goal, celebrate success then set another goal; It’s okay to be out of your comfort zone; push yourself, make the most of opportunities and grab them with both hands; if you don’t make the team, but you still have the dream, never give up as another opportunity will be there for you, it might only be one person’s opinion.



