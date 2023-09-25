To have your results published, email them to editorial@chbmail.co.nz by noon on Mondays.

On Saturday, September 23, the Waipukurau Golf Club played a Stableford round.

Results:

Brian Rose scored a two on No. 15.

Approaches: LMS Insure No. 9 - Lyn Nelson; Pure Sports and Leisure No. 11 - Don Cooper; NuLook CHB No. 12 - Neil White; Unichem Pharmacy No. 17 - not struck.

Competition: First, Brian Rose, 38 pts; second, Rod Cameron, 36 pts, third David Williams, 36 pts; fourth Lyn Nelson, 35 pts; fifth Alastair Ormond, 34 pts; sixth Bryan Leith, 33 pts; seventh Roy Fraser, 27 pts.

Next Saturday we are hosting the SpecialTee Golf CHB Open 27-Hole Tournament for men and ladies. Entries can be emailed to brucekitto@xtra.co.nz.

