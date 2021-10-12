Central Hawke's Bay Sport Awards caught by Covid

CHB College's kapa haka group performing at the Central Hawke's Bay Sports awards.

Covid-19 continues to hurt Hawke's Bay's events and functions, with the latest casualty being a usually sold-out sports awards evening in Central Hawke's Bay.

The 2021 CHB Mail Central Hawke's Bay Sports Awards has been moved to an online celebration due to restrictions on large gatherings.

Sport Hawke's Bay CHB Community Sport Advisor, Nicki Heremaia, said "an online awards

presentation provides the opportunity for more people to celebrate the performances and

contributions from sport codes and local high achievers".

Olympic cyclist Regan Gough has been recognised at the CHB Mail Central Hawke's Bay Sports Awards four times.

The CHB Mail Central Hawke's Bay Sport Awards will be screened on Facebook and You Tube. The awards finalists will be announced in CHB Mail tomorrow

.

"The aim is to build a large audience for the awards ceremony, and we will be doing a range of promotions to build the hype".

All categories will be part of the online awards, but the Hall of Fame inductees will not feature as part of the online event.

In 2020, Sport Hawke's Bay presented the Forsyth Barr Hawke's Bay Sports Awards online due to the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Sport Hawke's Bay general manager Ryan Hambleton said: "The awards in 2020 is one we will all remember. It was important for the team at Sport Hawke's Bay to recognise some of the outstanding sportspeople, volunteers, coaches and organisations in the region.

"The 2021 Central Hawke's Bay awards evening date is being shifted to allow time to prepare the online format, with more information to follow in the coming weeks.

"Sport in Hawke's Bay is in a healthy state but continues to face uncertainty due to the impact of Covid-19. It is great that we are able to continue to celebrate the achievements of so many and we hope our community can join us online."