Central Hawke's Bay scoops top economic wellbeing prize at local government awards

Mayor Alex Walker in the centre celebrating with the Central Hawke's Bay District council team at the LGNZ excellence awards 2022 for their Jobs in Central Hawke's Bay project win. Photo / Supplied

Mayor Alex Walker in the centre celebrating with the Central Hawke's Bay District council team at the LGNZ excellence awards 2022 for their Jobs in Central Hawke's Bay project win. Photo / Supplied

Central Hawke's Bay District council brought home a top prize in economic wellbeing at a successful Local Government New Zealand excellence awards 2022 for Hawke's Bay.

The Mayor's Taskforce for Jobs – Jobs in Central Hawke's Bay project was selected as winner of the Martin Jenkins Excellence Award for Economic Wellbeing at the LGNZ Conference on Friday last week.

Another Central Hawke's Bay District Council project, Broader Outcomes in Action – Thriving through Infrastructure, was a finalist in the same category.

Mayor Alex Walker accepted the award, and recognised the work of the council team who have worked on the project.

"We've been building a really strong platform in Central Hawke's Bay for the last few years, and this is really a big celebration for our team who have worked so hard," Walker said.

She said the project officially began in 2020 with the launch of a partnership between the nationwide Mayors Taskforce For Jobs and the Government to mobilise the post-Covid lockdown workforce back into work.

"It was a very important project for us in a small rural community where often our public services aren't always visible.

"Not only did we have a Covid-displaced workforce, but we also had drought where our primary sector was also under quite a lot of pressure."

As of last week, the Jobs in Central Hawke's Bay team has referred 742 jobseekers, 337 of whom have secured employment or training. Nearly 50 local apprentices attend weekly workshops, and the team are in regular contact with a network of over 770 local businesses.

Hastings District Council's Pāharakeke, kua tae te wa! It's Flaxmere's Time! Programme was highly commended. Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst holds the award in the foreground. Photo / Mark Tantrum

"The number of people that we have been able to get into employment is more than half what our work-ready unemployed population would be, so it's a very big proportion of those looking for work that we have been able to help," Walker said.

She said she saw the future of local government in the way that initiatives like this one had the council bringing people together and facilitating community action to improve community outcomes.

Hastings District Council's revitalisation programme – Pāharakeke, kua tae te wa! It's Flaxmere's Time! - was also recognised at the awards, being one of three local government initiatives that were highly commended in the Social Wellbeing category.

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said in a statement it was an honour to receive national recognition for the project.

"We are in the early stages of facilitating many of these new initiatives - new homes, a new supermarket, and building a new skate park to name just a few," Hazlehurst said.

"We are proud of the Flaxmere community's vision and the plans to bring it to life."

People were able to move into 18 new social houses built on council-owned land off Tarbet St in Flaxmere in April.

A further 17 affordable homes are being built in the area and work is underway installing the Three Waters and roading infrastructure for up to 150 more houses that will be built across three other council-owned pieces of land in the suburb.