Last year’s Waipukurau market day was a cracker.

Central Hawke’s Bay Spring Fling Festival kicks off in Central Hawke’s Bay this Saturday, September 2, with a market offering more than 60 stalls showcasing the best of Central Hawke’s Bay produce, live music, buskers, and food trucks.

The much-anticipated Central Hawke’s Bay Spring Market will be held at Russell Park in Waipukurau from 10am-2pm.

Central Hawke’s Bay Farmers Market organiser Matt Sissons said the spring market had outgrown its traditional site in the main street of Waipukurau.

“As the event’s popularity continues to soar, the move to Russell Park offers us a wonderful outdoor space, perfectly suited to host stallholders and families alike.”

The market will offer something for everyone, including face painting and bouncy castles for the smallest of spring flingers. Just in time for Father’s Day on Sunday, the market is a great opportunity to pick up locally sourced and crafted gifts while enjoying Central Hawke’s Bay’s community spirit.

“There is sunshine planned for the weekend and we encourage visitors to bring their picnic blankets and enjoy the start of spring outdoors with great food and entertainment,” said Sissons.

The Spring Fling festival has grown significantly this year with 20 events on offer, three of which have already sold out. From September 2 until November 5 locals and visitors can enjoy new events such as Oruawharo Homestead’s food and wine pairing tour and Brews and BBQ at the Coles Factory, as well as the return of family favourites Taniwha Daffodils, the Hatuma Half Marathon and the Waipawa Spring Festival (Duck Day).

Find out more and plan your fling with spring by visiting www.thespringfling.nz