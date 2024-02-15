Police Commissioner Andrew Coster with Central Hawke’s Bay officers Sergeant Neil Baker and Sergeant Damion Davies with their commendations, and Police Minister Mark Mitchell.

Three Central Hawke’s Bay police officers have been recognised for their efforts during the 2023 Cyclone Gabrielle response.

Sergeants Neil Baker and Damion Davies, and Senior Constable John Singer were presented with commendations from Police Commissioner Andrew Coster and Police Minister Mark Mitchell during a celebration for Hawke’s Bay staff in Hastings.

Both sergeants managed the police response for Central Hawke’s Bay during the cyclone and oversaw the rescue of several residents, some from the roofs of their houses, with the use of a helicopter.

Senior Constable John Singer managed the response in Pōrangahau despite his own household being evacuated.

While conducting one rescue in Waipawa, Davies became trapped on Pourerere Road by flood waters on either side and was required to walk some distance before catching a ride with a local farmer.

Singer, who is the sole charge officer in Pōrangahau, managed the police response there as the area was cut off from the rest of Central Hawke’s Bay. The response required the evacuation of many residential addresses, including his own.

“We accept these awards on behalf of not only all our police staff in Central Hawke’s Bay, but for all the response team that came together at the time to assist,” Sergeant Neil Baker said.

“The entire police team came together on February 14 and the following days, to work some long hours and do some amazing work in and around the region.

“There was a tremendous community effort during this time which was amazing to be part of including the Central Hawke’s Bay District Council, Civil Defence, emergency services, local contractors and many more all coming together to help and do their part.”