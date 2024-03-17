Police deployed spikes after a motorist failed to stop, ending in arrest.

Central Hawke’s Bay Police are urging people to lock up and be alert to any suspicious activity, to help the district fend off a rash of burglaries.

Senior Constable Andy Walker says 26 burglaries were reported in Central Hawke’s Bay in February “which for us is huge”.

Burglaries include two Kango hammers and a bench grinder taken from shipping containers at Higgins Concrete in Mt Herbert Rd, Waipukurau, two hot water cylinders taken from vacant houses on SH2, Takapau and five bicycles belonging to Terrace School, which were subsequently returned. The school has since had windows smashed.

Ongaonga Golf Club has been broken into for a third time, with windows smashed, but nothing was taken as the club no longer leaves cash on the premises.

A quad bike, a two-wheeler and fuel was taken from a property on Makaroro Rd, and in High St, Waipawa, burglars broke windows and forced the door of a house before taking furniture and possessions.

Garages and sheds are being targeted for tools, weedeaters and chainsaws, while thefts from the backs of utes have also increased.

Two males were seen on security camera in the backyard of a Porangahau Rd Property at 9.30pm and reported to Police. There was also a call to Nelson St after a rock was thrown through a bedroom window.

Senior constable Walker says security measures are vital - locking sheds, locking vehicles, keeping tools and valuables out of sight and reporting any suspicious activity to Police, phone 105.

“Report activity to Police - not just Facebook. Facebook can’t catch and prosecute criminals.

“Many Central Hawke’s Bay locals also have local Police contacts, but be aware your contact may not be at work, so your message may not be picked up until they are back. Please call 105, or if it’s an emergency, 111.”

Family harm calls continue to be high in Central Hawke’s Bay. Please call 111 if you or a family member or neighbour are in danger.

A routine traffic stop in Waipukurau, due to the driver being recognised as suspended, resulted in an arrest after a sawn-off .22 and ammunition were located in the boot of the vehicle, as well as drug utensils. As a result a 31-year-old male was arrested and charged with possession of utensils, unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition, as well as driving offences.















