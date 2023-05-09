Central Hawke’s Bay planting marks King Charles’ coronation day

Making history at A’deane Park, Waipukurau, locals participate in a tree planting to mark the coronation of His Majesty Charles III. Photo / Jackie Lowry Photography

At 11.30am on Sunday, May 6, Central Hawke’s Bay joined with communities all around New Zealand to plant thousands of trees to mark the coronation of His Majesty Charles III, King of New Zealand.

Central Hawke’s Bay Mayor Alex Walker and councillor Gerard Minehan were helped by four-year-old Frankie Foster as they planted a totara tree to commemorate the Coronation of His Majesty Charles III, King of New Zealand. Photo / Rachel Wise

After an opening karakia led by Pam Kupa, Central Hawke’s Bay Mayor Alex Walker was joined by Deputy Mayor Kelly Annand and councillor Gerard Minehan, along with the youngest person at the ceremony, four-year-old Frankie Foster, to plant a totara tree and unveil a plaque at A’deane Park in Waipukurau.

Frankie Foster, four, helps Central Hawke’s Bay Mayor Alex Walker unveil the commemorative coronation plaque at A’deane Park in Waipukurau. Photo / Rachel Wise.

The plaque reads: “This tree was planted to mark the Coronation of His Majesty Charles III, King of New Zealand, on 6 May 2023 - Māku te ra e tō ana; kei a koe te urunga ake o te rā.”

The whakataukī [proverb] ‘Māku te ra e tō ana; kei a koe te urunga ake o te rā' translates as ‘Let mine be the setting sun; yours is the dawning of a new day’ and speaks of the natural cycles of life and wisdom from a te ao Māori perspective.

The planted tree is a representation of mana, the mana of the King and the mana of Tāne Mahuta (atua of the trees/te Ngahere/Te Wao Tapu nui a Tāne).

Photo / Jackie Lowry Photography

After community consultation with those gathered on whether the tree was straight or not, the planting was firmly tamped down by the gumbooted feet of Alex and Frankie, before being blessed by Vicar Joan Edmundson of the CHB Parish of Waiapu diocese.

The event finished with a rousing rendition of God Save the King.