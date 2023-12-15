Police and the Waipukurau Volunteer Fire Brigade helped CHB Parents Centre celebrate Christmas in style.





A great morning was had at Taniwha for the Parents Centre Christmas morning tea.

We have run this event for two years now and are very grateful to the Mabin family who open up their property for us to use.

Santa arrived at Taniwha in a police car to check what the children wanted for Christmas.

We had Emma Boyd there taking Christmas portraits of children, and having police and fire staff there was a real hit with everyone.

The children at the Parents Centre Christmas Party were treated to a close-up look at a fire truck.

A big thank you to Glen from the Waipukurau Volunteer Fire Brigade who brought a fire truck out for the kids to look at and sit in, and to Andy Walker and John Flack from Waipukurau Police for attending, this was a highlight for many children.

CHB Parents Centre members whipped out their phones to get photos of their children enjoying the day.

We had Santa arrive in a police car and all the children received bubbles kindly donated by Diahann Boutique.

We’ve had a busy year with coffee groups, antenatal classes, first aid classes, guest speakers and much more. The hub has been a buzzing space with lots of parents dropping in and using the Mabin Family Lounge, which we love to see. We are looking forward to another jam-packed year next year!

We hope you all have a safe and happy Christmas!