Test before you rest

Get your electric blankets tested free in time for winter.

Until April 2, you can drop off your electric blankets at either The Knowledge and Learning Hub in Waipukurau, or Waipawa Library.

They will then be tested for you and ready for collection at the Waipukurau Fire Station on Wednesday, April 3, between 9am and 1pm.

Or bring your electric blankets to the Waipukurau Fire Station, Russell St, Waipukurau, between 9am and 1pm on Wednesday, April 3.

Tea with Tales Book Club

Listen to short book readings and share what you’ve been reading while enjoying a cuppa and a chat. This is also an opportunity to ask questions of Blind and Low Vision NZ staff.

Fourth Monday of every month, 1pm-2pm, Te Huinga Wai-The Knowledge and Learning Hub, 4 Bogle Brothers Esplanade, Waipukurau.

For more information phone Erin, (06) 834 2068 or 027 808 3814 or email eleonard@blonglowvision.org.nz

Snip ‘n’ Chip

SPCA vouchers are now available for Snip ‘n’ Chip in Central Hawke’s Bay.

The SPCA is making desexing and microchipping accessible to CHB cat owners, offering the service at a fraction of the cost.

Snip ‘n’ Chip vouchers are $30 an animal (cats only). A limited number of vouchers is available and bookings are now open.

Head to book.spcadesexing.nz to register and then give Vet Services a call to book in your cat or kitten.

More gravel extraction possible

HB regional councillor Will Foley has announced surveying upstream of the Tukituki River from just below Patangata Bridge has not found Chilean needle grass in the active river channel. From April 1, gravel extraction can resume with no restrictions on the end use of this gravel. The normal consenting process through the gravels team still applies. This includes the Waipawa River from Walker Rd up to Stockade Rd.

Fundraising trail ride

Ongaonga School is holding a fundraising trail ride at 900 Blackburn Rd, Ongaonga, on Sunday, April 7, suitable for two-wheelers 80cc and up, quads and farm side-by-sides, no pillion passengers and no Baja style side-by-sides.

The 23km trail ride loop has new challenges — a fun course across sheep and beef farmland that shows off the best of the region.

Entry is $50 adults, $30 under-14s.

Included in the cost is a burger, slice, and water bottle. Cash only at the gate. Sausage sizzle, lolly bags, fizzy available for purchase. Bacon butties in AM. Coffee cart on site all day.

You’ll need an 80cc-plus bike to be able to safely navigate the course, boots, eye protection, a motorcycle helmet, and long pants. If the weather is cold please bring a jacket or warm jersey. Gloves, knee pads, long sleeves, and body armour are strongly recommended.

All riders under 16 must be accompanied by an adult 18-plus.

Gates open at 9am. Safety briefing at 10am, ride starts at 10.30am — no safety brief, no ride.

All proceeds go to Friends of Ongaonga School















