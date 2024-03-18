Game bird hunting licences for the 2024 season are now on sale.

Al-Anon open meeting in Waipukurau

Are you affected by someone else’s drinking? Al-Anon is a programme of recovery and support for families and friends of alcoholics. Al-Anon meetings are an anonymous safe space to listen and be heard, and to share experience, strength and hope. The CHB community is invited to come along to an open meeting, meet other Al-Anon members and have any questions answered. Health professionals wanting to learn more about Al-Anon are also welcome. The meeting is on Saturday March 23 at St Andrews Church, Epic Hall, corner of Pōrangahau Rd and St Andrew’s St, Waipukurau, with refreshments at 6.30pm and the meeting taking place from 7pm-8pm.





Volunteers wanted

Waipawa Volunteer Fire Brigade is looking for new recruits. Waipawa is a 24/7 volunteer station, turning out to about 120 calls per year across fires, medicals, motor vehicle accidents, natural disasters and more. It is a dynamic role supporting the Waipawa and wider CHB community, working with other CHB brigades and emergency services. Call or text chief fire officer Willy Christall on 027 404 4823.

Crutches sought

Tuki Tuki Medical Centre in Waipukurau is in desperate need of hire crutches to be returned - if you have hired some crutches from the medical centre (please check in your cupboards and sheds), please drop them off at the centre, 1 Cook St, Waipukurau. This would be greatly appreciated.

Neighbours picnic in the park

There is a chance for Waipukurau residents to meet their near neighbours at the Mackie Street Community Gardens on Sunday, April 14, from noon. Bring a plate or two of food to share, your own drink and cups, a blanket to sit on, chairs if needed, and a soccer ball, cricket set etc for kids to play with. Be aware there are no toilets there.

Fish & Game has announced that game bird hunting licences for the 2024 season are now on sale. The season is fast approaching with Opening Day on May 4 and hunters can secure their licence online via the Fish & Game website or at selected retailers nationwide. Hunters must have a licence to participate in game bird hunting during the upcoming season. About 40,000 licences are sold each year, however, those who hunt on their own land do not need to purchase a licence but must abide by the regulations such as bag limits and hunting hours. An adult whole-season licence costs $113. The season length varies between regions across New Zealand.

For more information and licence purchases visit: www.fishandgame.org.nz



