Mayor Alex Walker with the district’s first White Ribbon Ambassadors, Jackie Aitchison (left) and Ian Sharp.

Central Hawke’s Bay has taken another step towards creating safer communities, with Mayor Alex Walker appointing the district’s first White Ribbon Ambassadors, Ian Sharp and Jackie Aitchison.

In this country, most violence against women takes place in the home, with an average of 14 women a year being killed by their partners or ex-partners.

White Ribbon Ambassadors are community members who play a vital role in building support, visibility and developing a shared understanding of the White Ribbon campaign and its overarching anti-violence messaging.

Walker says: “Jackie and Ian are part of the Safer CHB Violence Free network, which raises awareness of family violence and its effect on our local communities.

“Both have devoted so much to the cause already, and I know they will be wonderful champions to spread the White Ribbon word even further.

“Sadly, our community is not immune to family harm – but we hope by increasing visibility, support and having two passionate people in this vital role, we can take steps toward delivering practical help to those who need it most.”

White Ribbon Day, held last Friday, celebrated the many men willing to show leadership and a commitment to promoting safe, healthy relationships within families, and encouraged them to challenge each other on abusive attitudes and behaviour.

To join or find out more about becoming involved with Safer CHB Violence Free network, email: christiner@chbdc.govt.nz.



