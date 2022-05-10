Isa Anderton at her 90th birthday celebration at Oruawharo Homestead, Takapau.

Central Hawke's Bay identity and centenarian Isa Anderton has passed away in Napier, six months after celebrating her 100th birthday.

Isa was married to Charlie Anderton at the age of 21 and the couple farmed in Central Hawke's Bay from the time Charlie returned from WWII in 1946, first farming in Otane, then purchasing Carlyon Station on Farm Road in Waipukurau until 1980. The couple and son-in-law Don Macdonald then purchased Mangatarata Station, which they farmed in partnership until mid-1993.

During WWII Isa was a member of the Women's Auxiliary Air Force (WAAF) until she found out she was pregnant with the couple's first child, son Ross. Two more children were to follow; son Neil and daughter Judy.

Isa was a stalwart of the local Red Cross and was well known for her catering for dog trials and at A&P Shows. She played golf and bridge until well into her 90s. The couple also travelled extensively until they were both in their 90s - Isa said it would be hard to name a place they didn't visit and that Russia and Alaska were two of her favourites.

Daughter Judy Macdonald says Isa was never idle.

"She never sat down without something to do. She was a beautiful seamstress and could draught a pattern. When I got married the wedding dress I wanted was on the front of an Australian bridal magazine. She looked at it and said, 'I can do that'.

"She was always very sociable, belonging to lots of groups and enjoying a full life."

Isa's life has been celebrated in a private family service. Messages can be sent to the Anderton / Macdonald family c/o PO Box 8424, Havelock North, 4157.