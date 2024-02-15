Kaumatua Tomoana White performed a haka at the Waipawa service to commemorate the first anniversary of Cyclone Gabrielle.

As the minute’s silence fell over those gathered at Waipawa Primary School on Wednesday, all that could be heard was the Waipawa War Memorial Clock, chiming noon as it does every day, including the day that was being commemorated, February 14, 2023.

Members of the community, council, emergency services and school representatives sat together to remember the day Cyclone Gabrielle hit Central Hawke’s Bay, as speakers stood to talk of not only the damaging day but the resilience, strength, community spirit and the helpers - so many helpers - who pulled the town through and continue to do so.

The speeches were full of gratitude, from a community that still seems shocked by what they suffered and by how many stepped up to make a difference. The occasion was marked by the planting of a kōwhai tree, in a grassy berm that was, on February 14 of last year, under a metre of swirling brown floodwater.

Central Hawke’s Bay councillor Kate Taylor spoke of “waking to harrowing tales of a region in crisis” before discovering that Pōrangahau was cut off and at least 100 Central Hawke’s Bay roads were damaged or impassable.

”When the sun came out at 8.30am we breathed sighs of relief, thinking the worst was over. But it wasn’t. Walls of water were gathering strength. We had no data, no comms, we were blind. The cellphone network was down, 111 was overloaded. There was no help coming.

”I don’t need to tell those gathered here of the devastation. You lived through it.

“Today we acknowledge the deep losses felt by those all over the district. Everyone knows someone, everyone helped someone, it was by locals for locals all over Tamatea Central Hawke’s Bay.”

Dianne Smith, chairwoman of Mataweka Marae, plants a kōwhai tree in an area which was innundated by floodwaters during Cyclone Gabrielle.

Paul Jamieson, Waipawa School principal, was visibly emotional as he recalled being at home and checking the school’s cameras, “and seeing that river that came down Harker St.”

“It walloped into the school. I have to thank the old buggers that built it, they knew something.

”The next day we came in and walked in circles, not knowing what to do. We realised what had happened to the town, heard the stories and decided the best thing we could do for our community was get the school open.

“The next day about 300 people turned up and mucked in. I didn’t expect it. I still get emotional. These people worked hard and we opened on the Monday.

“To be honest the school was pretty rank - a bit smelly, a bit silty - but the kids were happy to see their mates and their teachers. We don’t give the kids enough credit for how adaptable and resilient they have been. I’m proud of them.”

Waipawa School students took an active part in the commemoration the cyclone that left their school under a layer of floodwater and silt.

Across Tamatea Central Hawke’s Bay, 632 homes were flooded by the cyclone.

Waipukurau was without water for a week. Waipawa and Otāne were without water for a month.

Fifty-four properties are still yellow stickered across Waipawa, Pōrangahau and Waipukurau and many whānau are not yet in their homes.

There are still 138 properties in category 2a in Pōrangahau. Roads remain closed and millions of dollars of roading damage are still unfunded and unfixed.

Both of Central Hawke’s Bay’s commemoration events - one at the Pōrangahau Memorial Hall and one at Waipawa Primary School - started at 11am and included karakia, waiata, speeches, kai, reflections and thank yous to community members, emergency services, volunteers and support organisations along with a regional minute’s silence at midday.

Addressing the group that gathered at Pōrangahau Mayor Alex Walker reflected on the unfolding events after the rain had stopped.

“It turned from surreal into a blur. Finding out that our civil defence network had no data and comms coming to us from the river monitoring equipment. Finding out that cell networks were down, making it near impossible to talk to police.

“Fire and Emergency teams in CHB were not able to make radio contact with their command officers in Hastings.

“Our response had to be, and was, by local, for local all over Tamatea Central Hawke’s Bay.”

Walker went on to thank the many people in the Pōrangahau community who have helped, including those who helped evacuate the marae, flats and village; farmers who helped open roads, clear trees despite extensive damage to their own farms; local businesses; marae; tradies and more.

“We have got to where we are in 12 months from incredible community spirit. Where every person was a hero in some way.”



