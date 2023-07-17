Central Hockey has its club day this weekend. Photo / Laben Photography

Only one match was played on the weekend, between Higgins Central Premier Men and Akina Rovers Waapu. The men had a promising first half, with a well-executed goal from Jordan Miller putting the Higgins Central men on the scoreboard. Throughout the first half of the game, a Central win seemed well within our grasp.

In the second half of the match, things were slightly different. Akina scored a couple of soft goals and a few penalty corners. Central lost some cohesion and couldn’t retain the possession required to find the net, and consequently went down with a 7-1 loss. The defeat was tough to swallow after playing so well throughout the first half.

With the low-key weekend, the Central teams should be well-rested and amped for Club Day this coming weekend.

On Saturday July 22, Central Hockey Club is holding its annual club day. It’s the only time all four teams get to play a home game.

Kickoff is at 12.30 pm at Centralines Sports Turf, 2 River Terrace, Waipukurau.

Game schedule:

12.30 pm - NZ Trellis Central Reserve Men v Napier Tech Premier Men

2pm - Unichem Central Premier Women v Te Awa Scinde Premier Women

3.30pm - Higgins Central Premier Men v Bay Independent 1 Men

5pm - Henry’s Family Pies Central Reserve Women v Hawke’s Bay Women’s Masters

The club day is open to anyone who wishes to support the teams, watch a few hockey games, or come for a delicious coffee or the famous Henry’s Family Pies.

Bring your loudest cheer squad, support local sport, and make a day of it.

If you can’t make it on Saturday, both Central women’s teams have catch-up games the next day, on Sunday July 23.

Game schedule:

12.30 pm - Unichem Central Premier Women v Akina Rovers Horsefield Women - Hastings Sports Park

1pm - Henry’s Family Pies Central Reserve Women v Napier Tech Red Women - Centralines Sports Turf, Waipukurau (home game).