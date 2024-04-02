Fires are currently prohibited in Central Hawke’s Bay.

While most Central Hawke’s Bay residents were chilling out with hot cross buns on Easter Friday, some of the district’s volunteer firefighters were running like rabbits.

On Friday, despite the current complete fire ban, the Elsthorpe Volunteer Fire Brigade was called to a purposely lit rubbish fire, which was out when they arrived.

Minutes later as they were returning to the station, firefighters spotted a second fire, this time a purposely-lit bonfire, which they extinguished. The Ōtāne fire truck was also called to the rubbish fire, making it to Patangata before being turned back.

The brigades would like residents to know the following: it is an offence under the Fire and Emergency New Zealand Act 2017 to knowingly or recklessly light a fire in open air without a fire permit if a restricted or prohibited season has been declared or if a prohibition on the lighting of fires in open air is in place in an area.

If convicted of an offence, an individual could face up to two years in prison or a fine not exceeding $300,000, or both; in any other case the fine could be up to $600,000.

The Waipukurau Volunteer Fire Brigade was called to assist at the scene of a single-vehicle crash between Waipukurau and Waipawa on Easter Monday afternoon, which closed the northbound lane of SH2 for about 45 minutes, with traffic detoured via Lindsay Road.

Police in Central Hawke’s Bay were called to several family harm incidents over the long weekend, with a callout to a mass disorder in Lakeview Rd Waipukurau on Tuesday after reports of several people fighting.

A motorcycle was reported stolen from Racecourse Rd Waipukurau - anyone with information can contact police on the non-emergency crime line by calling 105.

In all cases of emergency, phone 111.