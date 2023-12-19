Central Hawke’s Bay footpath funding on hold

New footpaths for Ōtāne and Pōrangahau are currently on hold.

A project to construct much-needed new footpaths in Ōtāne and Pōrangahau is currently on hold as New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) awaits approval from the new Government to release funding.

In December 2022, Central Hawke’s Bay District Council was selected by NZTA to receive up to $4 million for the construction of new walking and cycling paths for Ōtāne and Porangahau as part of the Transport Choices programme.

This funding would address long-held community safety concerns, enabling nearly 6km of paths in Otāne and 470m of paths, the only safe walking connection to the local school, to be constructed in Pōrangahau.

NZTA has advised that all future funding commitments through the Climate Emergency Response Fund have been put on hold, including Transport Choices projects, with future investment decisions resting directly with the new Ministers of Transport and Finance.

“I share the incredible frustration of our communities in Otāne and Pōrangahau that this central government funding has been paused,” says Central Hawke’s Bay Mayor Alex Walker. “Not only would these footpaths meet long-held community aspirations for safer streets for everyone, and especially tamariki, it is just common sense to deliver an asset that will support communities for decades to come”.

The council had planned to start work in early June 2024. Community engagement for the two towns was under way, design options were nearly complete, and local contractors were being sourced. If the funding is withdrawn, new footpaths on this scale could never be achieved for these communities due to affordability, says Walker.

“Among all of the funding priorities for this new Government, it just makes sense to continue funding safer ways to get to school, work and play for communities like ours,” says Walker. “We remain optimistic ministers will come to share our view once they have a chance to examine the long-term benefits of investing in safer, healthier transport options.”

