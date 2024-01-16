Jo Baker and her husband Neil during a training ride in Spain, ahead of the 2023 World Triathlon Age-Group Championships.

Three years ago Central Hawke’s Bay cyclist Jo Baker was in a hospital bed facing a long recovery from a near-fatal crash during a cycle race.

Jo had needed surgery for a life-threatening traumatic brain injury. She had also broken 14 bones on the right side of her body, from her pelvis to her head.

But she wasn’t giving up.

“I set myself the goal of celebrating my 50th birthday by representing New Zealand in the 2023 World Triathlon Age-Group Championships.

“And I did, and it was all I wanted it to be.”

Jo had no way of knowing, when she set herself that goal, that the world champs were to be in Pontevedra, Spain.

“It couldn’t have been any further away.”

It was a tough goal and took a lot of strength and determination from the petite athlete, who credits the “amazing support” of her family and friends, health professionals and Cycling CHB team members for helping her achieve it.

Jo and Neil Baker taking part in the parade of nations at the 2023 World Triathlon Age-Group Championships in Pontevedra, Spain.

The Central Hawke’s Bay community also comes in for heaps of praise and thanks from Jo.

“The community input with fundraising was so very important, as well as the people who stayed up late and watched the live-stream of the race and sent real-time encouragement.

“I wore a T-shirt in Spain that had the names of all my sponsors on the back. It took a community to get me to that finish line.”

Jo says the entire experience was amazing, right from the haka performed by the New Zealand team during the parade of nations.

“It was humbling to be a part of it. Everyone was taking photos and videos, and the next day we were on the front page of every newspaper in Spain ... NZ doing the haka! We were it!”

Jo Baker crosses the finish line at the 2023 World Triathlon Age-Group Championships in Pontevedra, Spain.

“I suddenly thought ‘I’m actually here, representing my country’.

“There was a long lead-up to the race and we stayed with the New Zealand team and met lovely people who were all there for different reasons, and all inspiring.

“Some were there to win, and they did. New Zealand left with a lot of medals.”

“I wasn’t nervous as my only goal was to not finish last. I exceeded that ... I beat 30 people, and 30 people beat me. A highlight was my husband Neil being with me, also competing in his own right.

“It was a tough little course, I actually pulled out the swim of my life, rode my bike like I stole it, singing Simply the Best, and achieved my goal of running the whole 10k. It hurt, but did it.

“Neil also did his very best with a PB in the swim, and was on his limit for the entire bike finishing again mid-pack in 14th.”

At the Triathlon Hawke’s Bay end-of-year function, Jo was awarded the Barry Payne Memorial Trophy for her achievement.

Jo with the Triathlon Hawke’s Bay Barry Payne Memorial Trophy, awarded for her achievement.

“I was so honoured to receive the Barry Payne Memorial Trophy for my gutsy comeback. This was in recognition for achieving the goal I set after my crash, of representing NZ at the World Tri Champs. I still remember my first tri after that dreadful recovery time, and the amazing support there for me, not only from the TRIHB team, but my awesome family.

“I couldn’t have done it without all the support from you all.”



