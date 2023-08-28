Central Hawke’s Bay College recently held an arts and culture evening, where the audience was treated to a showcase of the college’s talents.
The evening was the celebration of cultural events that have taken place over the year at the college and included the display of art from different year levels.
The event was put together by head of faculty, Kath Keir, and her team of Tess Tobin, Lomi Schaumkel, and Puawai Nepe Apatu, and was full of music, drama and songs from a wide variety of performers and genres.
The evening started with the Centrifugals Choir which performed the award-winning number Whakamoimiti by Stan Walker, and the Pukekaihau kapa haka group also performed two pieces from their repertoire.
The evening was interspersed with piano, drum and guitar performances and an array of singing from individuals, duets and small groups. CHB College’s award-winning Shakespearean actors also presented their “MacBeth” performance from the Sheila Wynn competition.
The evening highlights for many were the opera performance by Hezekiah Schaumkel with “Sebben Crudele”, and Jessica Valentine’s rendition of “The Wizard and I” from Wicked. These two performers are already well known across the Hawke’s Bay for their talent and this event simply highlighted their potential as stars of the future.
The college’s annual Fryer Cup competition results were also announced.
Fryer Cup Results:
Sue Thelwell Cup - Junior Girls’ Vocal Solo: Brooke Taylor
R E Hall & D A Steele Cup - Junior Vocal Duet: Callum Pearce and Waylon Harley
Chris Bird Cup - Junior Boys’ Vocal Solo: Hezekiah Schaumkel
Jocelyn Anderson Cup - Senior Girls’ Vocal Solo: Jessica Valentine
Helen MacDonald Cup - Senior Boys’ Vocal Solo: Benjamin Berry
Kitto Cup - Senior Vocal Duet: Benjamin Berry and Jessica Valentine
Jensen Cup - Junior Piano Solo: Michaela Waite
White Cup - Senior Piano Solo: Ramona Lively-Masters
Mojel Pupils’ Cup - Open Piano Duet: Emily Nesbit and Jemma Nesbit
Sloan Family Cup - Junior Guitar Solo: Aaron Benson
Connor Cup - Senior Guitar Solo: Jake Edwards
Fletcher Cup - Junior Instrumental Solo: Hezekiah Schaumkel
Peter Armstrong Cup - Senior Instrumental Solo: Hamish James
Heather Burns Cup - Open Instrumental Duet: Jake Edwards and Hamish James
Prefects Cup - Open Ensemble: Kowhai Kapa Haka Group
Doody Family Cup - Best Original Composition: Tiare Daveron. Angels Cries of Joy.