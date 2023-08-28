Winners of the Kitto Cup for Senior Vocal Duet, Benjamin Berry and Jessica Valentine.

Central Hawke’s Bay College recently held an arts and culture evening, where the audience was treated to a showcase of the college’s talents.

The evening was the celebration of cultural events that have taken place over the year at the college and included the display of art from different year levels.

The event was put together by head of faculty, Kath Keir, and her team of Tess Tobin, Lomi Schaumkel, and Puawai Nepe Apatu, and was full of music, drama and songs from a wide variety of performers and genres.

Connor Cup winner for Senior Guitar Solo, Jake Edwards

The evening started with the Centrifugals Choir which performed the award-winning number Whakamoimiti by Stan Walker, and the Pukekaihau kapa haka group also performed two pieces from their repertoire.

The evening was interspersed with piano, drum and guitar performances and an array of singing from individuals, duets and small groups. CHB College’s award-winning Shakespearean actors also presented their “MacBeth” performance from the Sheila Wynn competition.

Winner of the Chris Bird Cup for Junior Boys’ Vocal Solo, Hezekiah Schaumkel.

The evening highlights for many were the opera performance by Hezekiah Schaumkel with “Sebben Crudele”, and Jessica Valentine’s rendition of “The Wizard and I” from Wicked. These two performers are already well known across the Hawke’s Bay for their talent and this event simply highlighted their potential as stars of the future.

The college’s annual Fryer Cup competition results were also announced.

Fryer Cup Results:

Sue Thelwell Cup - Junior Girls’ Vocal Solo: Brooke Taylor

R E Hall & D A Steele Cup - Junior Vocal Duet: Callum Pearce and Waylon Harley

Chris Bird Cup - Junior Boys’ Vocal Solo: Hezekiah Schaumkel

Jocelyn Anderson Cup - Senior Girls’ Vocal Solo: Jessica Valentine

Helen MacDonald Cup - Senior Boys’ Vocal Solo: Benjamin Berry

Kitto Cup - Senior Vocal Duet: Benjamin Berry and Jessica Valentine

Jensen Cup - Junior Piano Solo: Michaela Waite

White Cup - Senior Piano Solo: Ramona Lively-Masters

Mojel Pupils’ Cup - Open Piano Duet: Emily Nesbit and Jemma Nesbit

Sloan Family Cup - Junior Guitar Solo: Aaron Benson

Connor Cup - Senior Guitar Solo: Jake Edwards

Fletcher Cup - Junior Instrumental Solo: Hezekiah Schaumkel

Peter Armstrong Cup - Senior Instrumental Solo: Hamish James

Heather Burns Cup - Open Instrumental Duet: Jake Edwards and Hamish James

Prefects Cup - Open Ensemble: Kowhai Kapa Haka Group

Doody Family Cup - Best Original Composition: Tiare Daveron. Angels Cries of Joy.