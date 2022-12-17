Voyager 2022 media awards
Hawkes Bay Today

Central Hawke’s Bay Christmas Carnival a big hit

Fiona Blackbourn (left) and Kayleigh Blackbourn from Waipawa, with Poppy the dog, getting into the Christmas spirit. Photo / Paul Taylor

The weather played ball for the Central Hawke’s Bay Christmas Carnival on Saturday, with the rain beginning to fall just as packing up began.

The carnival, which included food and market stalls, live entertainment, cultural groups and a window display sponsored by NZME, was hugely successful.

A vintage fire truck picked up people on the outskirts of town to save them from trying to find parking.

The four winners of the window display were Curtis Fabrics, Civic Theatre, Magnolia and Shattky Optometrists.

Hawke’s Bay Today photographer Paul Taylor was there to capture the fun.

Greg McGrath, 7, from Flemington enjoying the Central Hawke's Bay Christmas Carnival in Waipukurau. Photo / Paul Taylor
Shane Evans, with Rebel Evans, 2, from Porangahau enjoying the ride. Photo / Paul Taylor
Graham Rudd and Jan Lucas from Waipukurau joined in the decorative fun. Photo / Paul Taylor
Phoebe Schaw, from Waipawa, making her mark. Photo / Paul Taylor
