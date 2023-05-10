Pictured receiving the Harrison-Lee Membership Award are BPW CHB club secretary Teresa Mee, club president Noeline Alcock and executive committee member Jenny Green. Photo / Supplied

BPW CHB executive members recently attended the Business and Professional Women NZ national AGM held in Kaitaia, hosted by Kaitaia and Doubtless Bay BPW clubs. The CHB club members were delighted to be awarded the Harrison-Lee Membership Award for achieving the highest net growth in membership over the previous year.

At the national conference, BPW members from clubs around the country discussed and voted on several resolutions promoting issues on which BPW NZ will lobby the Government and other relevant authorities.

BPW CHB proposed two resolutions on addressing modern slavery and reforming the RSE scheme; both were passed. Other issues on which resolutions were passed included access to early childhood care and equity for early childhood teachers, supporting nurses, midwives and allied health professional students and prevention of pay discrimination based on ethnicity or disability.

At a local level, BPW CHB holds monthly meetings, which are an opportunity to meet like-minded women, network, enjoy a meal and listen to an after-dinner speaker. Guests are always welcome.

BPW CHB also runs community events and each year provides sponsorship for women returning to further education. If you would like to find out more about BPW CHB you can email BPW.CHB@gmail.com or go to its Facebook page.