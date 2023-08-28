Rural Life in New Zealand is one of the themes for this year’s CHB A&P Show Amateur Photography Competition. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Categories for the 2023 Central Hawke’s Bay A&P Show Amateur Photography Competition have been announced and organisers are expecting a flood of entries for the popular contest.

Themes for the adults section are: Rural Life in New Zealand, In My Garden and At The Beach.

The theme for the Black & White section is Sport.

Children - primary school pupils only - have the themes Rural Life in New Zealand, My Best Friend, and Orange.

Entries close on Friday November 3 at 5pm

Entry forms will be available from Unichem Pharmacy and the A&P Office.

This year’s A&P Show will be held from Thursday November 9 until Saturday November 11.

If you would like to be become involved with the show please contact the A & P Association, 0272 119 117 or e-mail chbap@xtra.co.nz.