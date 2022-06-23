Brett Randell is playing for CD this season. "I want to be playing and furthering my career as best I can." Photo / Getty

Brett Randell is playing for CD this season. "I want to be playing and furthering my career as best I can." Photo / Getty

Central Stags have added to their strong bowling stocks by signing medium-fast bowler Brett Randell from Northern Districts.

The 27-year-old former New Zealand under-19 representative was the joint highest wicket-taker in last season's Plunket Shield with 31 wickets at an average of 14.83.

He took two five-wicket bags and posted best figures of 6 for 45.

As well as that, he added his second and third Plunket Shield half-centuries to a strong resume.

With a Northern Districts lineup that includes Blackcaps Trent Boult, Tim Southee and Neil Wagner, Randell has been able to learn from those world-class players but sees a move to Central Districts as an important career opportunity.

"I want to take what I've learnt from them and apply it myself in game situations."

"I want to be playing and furthering my career as best I can.

"I think at this point in my career, especially coming off a quite a good Plunket Shield season, making the move for some more playing opportunities is what's best for me."

The Stags have their own supply of past and current Blackcaps and Randell is looking forward to getting into the environment and developing.

"CD has a very strong bowling unit, especially when everyone's available.

Brett Randell was the joint highest wicket taker in last season's Plunket Shield with 31 wickets at an average of 14.83. Photo / Getty

"There are four frontline bowlers in Seth (Rance), Blair (Tickner), Doug (Bracewell) and Ajaz (Patel), who have all played international cricket so I'm just hoping I can contribute to the team when those guys are away and it'll help CD and the Stags to continue to push for championships and trophies."

"I'd love to reach the next level myself so those opportunities, when those guys are away, are what's going to help me in my career.

"I'm keen to work with the younger guys too and talk about fast bowling in particular and figure out how I can help them get better and how they can help me get better.

"I'll be bringing a lot of conversation and a lot of questions and hopefully encouragement to the environment."

Since his Northern Districts debut in 2016/17, Randell has taken 52 first-class, 47 one-day and 19 T20 wickets, but even being out there competing is an achievement with the challenges he has faced.

He has ankylosing spondylitis, a form of inflammatory arthritis that affects the spine and hips.

"I was 17 years old (when I first experienced the pain). I was playing cricket and I bowled around 20 overs one day and I noticed that I had a little bit of pain in my pelvis.

"I didn't really think anything of it, I just thought it was from bowling. The next day, I found it tough to run. Every time I put weight on my leg I felt like I was going to collapse."

"The next day I could barely walk. From then, it was a long road.

"My physio thought I'd torn one of my hamstring muscles off the bone. She was treating me for that and, incidentally, it has the same symptoms as what the rheumatoid arthritis does.

"I was treated for five or six months and it wasn't getting any better so I eventually had a bunch of x-rays and an MRI and they were finally able to work out what was going on."

Randell currently lives in Te Puke with his wife Breanna and their two young boys.

"Away from cricket he works on a Kiwifruit orchard during the offseason, but it's an employer that's happy to help wherever they can.

"They're keen to help me with my cricket dreams so they're happy for me to take time off work."

With his body in good shape and strong recent form, Randell also has ambitions to reach the very top.

"At some point, there will be an opening in the (Black Caps) team.

"All of the bowlers are world-class but they're getting older and, at some point, they will end up making way for the next wave of awesome New Zealand pace bowlers.

"If I can get to the point where I'm at the top two or three of that list, then that's what I'm going to be striving for and hopefully I'm the one who's going to get picked.

"I just want to be the best that I can be and the way I'm going to do that is by playing more and being thrust into situations that I'm not familiar with and hopefully perform really well for CD and carry on from there and hopefully I can get some higher honours at some point."