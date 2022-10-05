The grave of Reverend Edward Robertshawe, who was the main mover-and-shaker behind the establishment of the Settlers Cemetery. Photo / Supplied

The grave of Reverend Edward Robertshawe, who was the main mover-and-shaker behind the establishment of the Settlers Cemetery. Photo / Supplied

Those interested in the history of some of the families buried in Dannevirke's Settlers Cemetery can go along to a cemetery walk on October 16.

Co-ordinator Sharyn Burling said that that date, October 16, 1872, was auspicious for the Scandinavian immigrants who had left their homeland in search of a better life.

It was that day they arrived in the midst of the 70-mile bush, carrying their possessions on their backs or on the backs of animals.

"[It] was probably a damp and cold day. There was snow on the Ruahine Ranges, and it must have been an anti-climax of the worst proportions."

In the Domain Triangle, there was only a slab hut which had been set up as a store.

Burling said the town of Dannevirke had been planned with 40 acre lots and sites for a recreation area, school, church and cemetery.

"It would be the latter which would prove the most difficult to create and maintain in a manner befitting those to whom it would be the final resting place."

Of the 21 families that arrived 150 years ago, only five would stay long enough to be buried in the Dannevirke Settlers Cemetery.

Those were Ellen and Bernt Amundsen, Anton and Bodil Bernsten, Hans Peter and Kristine Jensen, Bodil and Jorgen Gronnebek, and Erik and Ingeborg Person.

Other settlers eventually came and many of the streets were named after them, including Allardice, Bargh, Carlson, McKay, Knight, Ransom, Ries and Robertshawe.

Burling said their lives and contributions to the town would be told at the walk, which would start at 1pm on Sunday, October 16.