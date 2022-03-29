Police are investigating the vandalism which saw a cell tower like this damaged by fire. Photo / NZME

Police are investigating an incident in which a cell tower was vandalised on Sunday.

A police spokesperson said the Spark cell tower was located on the corner of State Highway 2 and Blairgowrie Road near Matamau.

He said the incident occurred around midnight on March 27.

It appeared that the offender had cut padlocks to gain entry and started a fire.

"Engineers visited the location as the site registered a fault but the fire had already burnt itself out."

A spokesperson from Spark said the tower was "damaged beyond repair".

"Fortunately there are nearby cell sites that will be providing some overlapping coverage, but some customers may be experiencing a degraded mobile service."

The spokesperson said Spark wanted to assure the community that it was doing everything it could to get services restored and help improve coverage in the area while engineers worked to replace the damaged site.

"We are working to deploy a temporary cell site which is due to be on air this Friday.

"We know how important it is to stay connected and apologise to our customers for any inconvenience this may have caused.

"We are disappointed that someone has attacked a critical piece of infrastructure and subsequently impacted the mobile and wireless broadband service for consumers and businesses in the area."

Police enquiries are ongoing.