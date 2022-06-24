Cashmere is slow fashion at its best

Jo Lloyd will be holding a Cashmere and Champagne Pop-up Shop at Mangapapa on the first two weekends in July. Photo / Supplied

Slow fashion is Jo Lloyd's ethos.

She believes in buying once and buying well.

It was this guiding belief and the fact that wearing wool next to her skin irritated her, that led her to open her online business Modern Love Cashmere.

Born and bred in Hawke's Bay, Jo returned two years before launching her business in 2020.

She still remembers buying her first piece of cashmere, aged 23, from a vintage store in New York.

"It made me feel like one of the models you saw stalking around Soho! It was a beautiful shade of pink, so soft, and when I pulled it on with my black jeans and high suede boots, I was enthralled," she said.

Next weekend, July 1 and 2, and the following weekend, July 9 and 10, Modern Love Cashmere's collection will be available to view and buy at a Cashmere and Champagne Pop-Up Shop at Mangapapa Hotel.

"This is the first time we have had a pop-up," Jo said.

"I was having high tea at Mangapapa and got chatting with the general manager. Then the idea just popped into my head. Why not have a champagne and high tea and do a bit of shopping at the same time.

"I didn't want to have a pop-up in an empty shop — that's boring."

Jo says if you want to just come and have a look that's fine, if you decide to stay for high tea that's fine as well.

She says cashmere is soft, light and breathable because of the fine texture of the hairs.

"My collection is not trend-driven, it is wearable season after season.

"We don't do four drops a year which allows you to make intelligent decisions about your wardrobe. You know whatever you buy is going to last and not go out of style."

Designed in New Zealand and manufactured offshore to the highest ethical standards, Jo says Modern Love Cashmere is for any woman who appreciates the style, softness and comfort of cashmere, and the value of quality over quantity.

"It's warm, versatile and keeps you as snug as a bug in a rug."

The collection includes sweaters, cardigans, pants, socks, bandannas and more.

She says globally the market for luxury goods has taken a step away from short-lived trends.

"Modern Love Cashmere is part of that movement – a boutique retailer with sustainability at the core of the brand, starting at the very beginning of the supply chain."

All of the cashmere used in Jo's garments is sourced from Mongolian farming communities that raise cashmere goats in happy and healthy environments.

"Each batch of yarn is able to be traced right back to the goat, and farm it comes from. To know that the animals, farmers and grasslands are being looked after and protected is incredibly important to me, and to our customers.

"When it came to making the garments, I again had very clear expectations and was able to identify a manufacturer who could supply the more intricate, detailed pieces my brand represents to a very high standard."

Jo says hand washing your cashmere garments is the best option "although some washing machines these days are pretty good".

"Air them out and spot clean if possible. If they do bobble use a cashmere comb to nick them off."

She has had some fantastic feedback from customers who say "it's hard to choose".

"People love the classic pieces, however in saying that the new pieces are flying out the door."

• Cashmere and Champagne Pop-Up Shop at Mangapapa Hotel is on July 2 and 3 and July 9 and 10 from noon until 4pm.

• Online Modern Love Cashmere offers direct to the consumer, free shipping, fast delivery and easy returns which make shopping fuss-free: modernlovecashmere.co.nz