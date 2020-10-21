Cars take the spotlight

Vehicles of all makes and models were again featured at the Dannevirke Services and Citizens Club Dine out in Dannevegas on Saturday.

By Sue Emeny

Numbers may have been slightly down on last year, but there was still plenty of interest in the Dannevirke Services and Citizens Club Dine out in Dannevegas car show on Saturday.

Organiser Michael Scrimshaw said around 80 vehicles were on show, filling the club's car park and surrounding streets.

A convoy of Camaros and a Ford Mustang travelled to Dannevirke from Wellington to take part in the show, making a slightly belated entrance after being held up by road works.

This line-up of Camaros and the Ford Mustang travelled from Wellington to take part in the car show.

A couple from Gore, who were touring the country in their 1978 Holden Kingswood with its eye-catching Gorons number plate, stopped off to look at the many interesting vehicles.

Other vehicle owners had travelled from Manawatū and Hawke's Bay, and there were also plenty of locals.

Two cars that would have brought back memories were this perfect pair - a 1957 Ford Prefect and a 1957 Ford Anglia.

This is the sixth time the free event has been held. It's part of an open day to showcase the club's facilities, but also draws people into the district.

The club gets a special licence to cater to non-members and offers lunch specials for the duration of the show.

A prizegiving held in the club at the end of the show handed out a huge number of prizes to those who had registered their vehicles.

Prizes were donated by the club and local businesses.