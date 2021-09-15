Cars rolls, another smashes fence: Two crashes in Hawke's Bay

Emergency services attended two single-car crashes in Hawke's Bay on Wednesday night, the first on SH50 near Tikokino and another in Marewa. Photo / NZME

Emergency services attended two single-car crashes in Hawke's Bay on Wednesday night, the first on SH50 near Tikokino and another in Marewa. Photo / NZME

A car rolled on State Highway 50 near Tikokino on Wednesday evening. Less than three hours later another crashed through a fence in Marewa.

Emergency services responded to two crashes in less than three hours on Wednesday.

A car rolled in a single-car crash on State Highway 50, near Tikokino, about 5.30pm.

The driver, who was the sole occupant of the car, was not trapped but suffered moderate injuries, a police spokesperson said.

Towing was arranged for the car.

Emergency services were also called to a car which crashed through a fence near the intersection of Bedford St and Latham St, Marewa, into the rear of a property about 8pm.