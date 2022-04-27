Carrington pips Hawke's Bay's Fisher to claim sole spot at world champs

Dame Lisa Carrington has pipped Hawke's Bay kayaker Aimee Fisher in windy conditions at Lake Karapiro.

The win means Carrington will represent New Zealand in the K1 500 at the Canoe Racing World Championships in Canada in August.

The race got underway in windy conditions with Carrington taking the lead early.

Despite a late surge from Fisher, Carrington held on to take the race by half a boat length.

On Saturday, Hawke's Bay paddler Fisher had got the better of Bay of Plenty superstar Carrington by just 0.08sec to take out the event title at the national canoe sprint championships.

Speaking to Newstalk ZB's Richard Wain, Fisher estimated it was the first time she had beaten Carrington since 2016.

However, Carrington won the next race, setting up today's decider.

Carrington is also likely to attend the world championships in the K1 200m.