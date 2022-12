Pukehou's historic Christ Church will be the venue for Carols by Candlelight.

The popular and atmospheric event Carols by Candlelight will be held at Christ Church, Pukehou on Thursday, December 22 at 7.30pm.

Candles will be provided, and there will be a shared supper afterwards.

A collection will be held for the CHB Food Bank, and there will be a visit from Santa.

Entry is free and all are welcome.