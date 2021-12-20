Carnival company still hoping to be at Dannevirke A&P Show

Showjumping will be one of the events still able to be held at the Dannevirke A&P show in February. Photo / NZME

A carnival company is hopeful it can still be at a downsized A&P show to be held in Dannevirke in February.

Paul Mahon of Mahon Amusements said some logistics still needed to be worked out.

The Dannevirke A&P association last week made the decision to pull the plug on some events amid concerns over Covid regulations and vaccine passes.

The downsized show would still have equestrian and cattle shows but others remained uncertain.

The Dannevirke show is the latest casualty in a long line of events being cancelled or heavily cut back throughout the region.

Christmas Parades meant to be held early in December were cancelled, as well as other shows prior to Christmas.

Many shearing events have also been cancelled.

Mahon said the fact there would be no shearing event at the show would be "interesting to see how it goes".

"It's a pretty big drawcard," he said.

His company, which had been holding family carnivals at such shows for 70 years, was yet to discuss whether they would be able to attend Dannevirke's show.

Mahon said they would have to look at the logistics around staffing and other events to see what they were going to do.

Being Waitangi weekend, they also had other events happening.

"We're hopeful that we're going to make an appearance in Dannevirke to continue the tradition of the show," he said.

The A&P show is scheduled for February 4-6 at the Dannevirke A&P showgrounds.