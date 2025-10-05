A caravan has rolled on the Hawke's Bay Expressway on Monday morning.

Caravan crash causes delays on Hawke’s Bay Expressway

A caravan has rolled on the Hawke’s Bay Expressway, blocking some of the major highway between Napier and Hastings.

The caravan flipped between Links Rd and Evenden Rd, just south of the Ngaruroro River Bridge.

A police spokesperson said the single-vehicle crash was reported just before 10am and no injuries had been reported.

One lane of the expressway, southbound, is blocked.

The spokesperson advised motorists to avoid the area and expect delays.