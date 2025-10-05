Advertisement
Caravan crash causes delays on Hawke’s Bay Expressway

A caravan has rolled on the Hawke’s Bay Expressway, blocking some of the major highway between Napier and Hastings.

The caravan flipped between Links Rd and Evenden Rd, just south of the Ngaruroro River Bridge.

A police spokesperson said the single-vehicle crash was reported just before 10am and no injuries

