Car rolls on Hawke’s Bay Expressway; one in hospital with moderate injuries

Emergency services attend an incident on Thursday morning involving a rolled vehicle on the Hawke's Bay expressway near central Hastings.

Emergency services attend an incident on Thursday morning involving a rolled vehicle on the Hawke's Bay expressway near central Hastings.

One person was taken to hospital in a moderate condition after a car rolled on the Hawke’s Bay Expressway just before 7.30am on Thursday morning.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson confirmed one patient was taken to Hawke’s Bay Hospital in Hastings and was in a moderate condition.

Emergency services could be seen at the scene attempting to remove a person from a vehicle. One lane appeared to be blocked as of 8.00am.

The incident comes at a time when many are starting to make their way in and out of the region for New Year’s plans.