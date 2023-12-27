Car rolls on Hawke’s Bay Expressway; one in hospital with moderate injuries

One person was taken to hospital in a moderate condition after a car rolled on the Hawke’s Bay Expressway just before 7.30am on Thursday morning.
A Hato Hone St John spokesperson confirmed one patient was taken to Hawke’s Bay Hospital in Hastings and was in a moderate condition.
Emergency services could be seen at the scene attempting to remove a person from a vehicle. One lane appeared to be blocked as of 8.00am.
The incident comes at a time when many are starting to make their way in and out of the region for New Year’s plans.