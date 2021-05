Emergency services attended a single-car crash on Railway Rd, near Longlands, on Tuesday morning.

A car has rolled near Longlands, Hastings.

Emergency services responded to the crash on Railway Rd South, near the Pakipaki roundabout about 9.40am.

A spokesperson said two St John Ambulances attended the crash but did not transport anyone to hospital.

Two fire trucks from Hastings assisted police with traffic management while one lane of the road was temporarily blocked.