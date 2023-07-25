Car hits tree in Clive

Emergency services are responding to a crash on Valerie St in Clive on Monday morning. Photo / File

Emergency services are responding to a crash near Clive on Wednesday morning.

A police spokeswoman said police received reports of an incident on Valerie St, off Mill Rd, about 9.45am.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said a car had hit a tree and firefighters were providing scene protection.

A St John spokesperson confirmed that one ambulance, a rapid response vehicle and an operations manager had responded, but directed further queries to police.

