One person was taken to hospital with burns to their right hand, following a car fire on a property on Willowpark Rd in Akina, Hastings. Photo / File

Firefighters extinguished a suspicious car fire blocking a Lennox Park carpark area in Waiohiki on Thursday night, not far from Napier Golf Club.

The fire was "well involved" when firefighters arrived just before 9pm. The incident has been reported to police.

Meanwhile, one person was taken to hospital with burns to their right hand, after a car fire on a Willowpark Rd property in Akina, Hastings about 9pm on Thursday.

Firefighters received multiple calls about the blaze. St John Ambulance was also called and took the person to hospital.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said the fire did not spread to any buildings.

It is not known what caused the vehicle fire.