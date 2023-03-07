Voyager 2022 media awards
Car dealer and serious crash unit call for ban on winter tyres after fatal Hawke’s Bay crash: ‘They shouldn’t be allowed here’

James Pocock
By
5 mins to read
George Masters believes snow tyres should be banned in New Zealand. A coroner determined that they may have been a contributing factor to a fatal crash on SH5 in 2020. Photo / Paul Taylor

A Hastings car dealer who put winter tyres on a vehicle that a young woman later fatally crashed is calling for a New Zealand-wide ban on the still-legal tyre variety.

George Masters has the backing

