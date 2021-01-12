Car crushed in Napier after truck brings down power poles

Both lanes of a Napier road were blocked and a car was crushed after a truck brought down power poles on Tuesday.
Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Wakefield St and Niven St in the suburb of Onekawa about 2.25pm.
Police said nobody was injured, but it's understood the truck ran into overhead lines which toppled a power pole, which then fell on to a parked car, causing the temporary blockage of both lanes.
A total of 43 customers were without power on Niven St, Wakefield St and Edmundson St.
Police officers conducted traffic management and the power company attended.