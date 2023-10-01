Car careens onto central Hastings footpath

A rescue crew from Hastings works to right the car that overturned in the CBD soon after midday on Sunday. Photo / Paul Taylor

A car has overturned and careened over a footpath and hit a building in Hastings.

The crash happened just after 12.10pm on Sunday near the intersection of Karamu Rd and Queen St East.

Police, fire rescue crews and ambulance staff were soon at the scene.

One person remained in the car while it was rolled back from on its side to be on its wheels, and police said one person with injuries had been taken by ambulance to Hawke’s Bay Hospital in Hastings.

There was no obvious damage to what is known as the Dominion Building, but there was a large amount of debris on the footpath.















