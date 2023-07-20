Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Canny View: What’s in a name? Quite a lot it seems

Hawkes Bay Today
By Nick Stewart
4 mins to read
Nick Stewart says a rebrand tends to occur so a business can present a new offering or new focus.

Nick Stewart says a rebrand tends to occur so a business can present a new offering or new focus.

Countdown is changing back to Woolworths. An interesting move, considering the change from Woolworths and Foodtown was only completed in 2011.

A rebrand tends to occur so a business can present a new offering or

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today