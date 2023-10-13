Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Canny View: The financial benefits of thinking long term

Hawkes Bay Today
By Bruce Jenks
5 mins to read
Long term thinking is a valuable skill that can help you achieve more in life and career.

Long term thinking is a valuable skill that can help you achieve more in life and career.

OPINION

Time is a scarce and precious resource that we all have. It is finite, irreversible, and uncertain. We cannot create more time, undo what we have done with our time, or know for sure

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today