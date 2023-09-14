Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today
Updated

Canny View: Small actions can have big effects

Hawkes Bay Today
By Nick Stewart
5 mins to read
Pursuing happiness alone is a self-defeating notion, says Nick Stewart.

Pursuing happiness alone is a self-defeating notion, says Nick Stewart.

OPINION

The paradox of hedonism refers to the practical difficulties one might have while pursuing happiness and pleasure; the concept that if you are consciously chasing happiness, it becomes harder to find and maintain as

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today