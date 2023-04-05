Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Canny view: History can help with financial planning

Hawkes Bay Today
By Nick Stewart
6 mins to read
Even in tough economic environments innovation and wealth creation continues, writes Nick Stewart. Photo / Laura Smith

Even in tough economic environments innovation and wealth creation continues, writes Nick Stewart. Photo / Laura Smith

The number 300 can have all kinds of meanings.

It’s the number of articles we’ve just hit in this column, for example and a great cricket innings.

Mathematically, it’s the sum of two prime numbers

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today